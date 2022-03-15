IHS Holding GAAP EPS of -$0.23 misses by $0.13, revenue of $415.61M beats by $16.86M
Mar. 15, 2022 7:46 AM ETIHS Holding Limited (IHS)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- IHS Holding press release (NYSE:IHS): Q4 GAAP EPS of -$0.23 misses by $0.13.
- Revenue of $415.61M (+12.1% Y/Y) beats by $16.86M.
- CEO comment: "We have deepened our commitment to Africa while also pursuing our diversification strategy, building upon our entrance into Latam and the Middle East, and continuing our strong investment in organic growth, including in ancillary technologies such as small cells, DAS and fiber. We remain excited about the digital infrastructure opportunities available to us in emerging markets, where our critical infrastructure and approach to sustainability helps connect underserved communities to bridge the digital divide. We look forward to more opportunities in 2022 as several of our key markets such as Brazil and Nigeria begin to rollout 5G technologies.”