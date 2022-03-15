Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) is facing a potential strike of thousands of workers beginning on Wednesday. The strike could include 3,000 members of Teamsters Canada Rail Conference, including engineers, conductors and yard workers.

According to the union, 96% of all members voted in favor of a work stoppage.

The strike could disrupt the movement of grain, potash and coal with commodity prices already at an elevated level. The strike is noted by Reuters to be the latest risk to Canada's battered supply chain, which included floods last year in British Columbia that washed out track and suspended access to Canada's biggest port.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway (CP) are up 6.70% YTD and trade near the top end of the 52-week range of $64.37 to $83.07.