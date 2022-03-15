Golden Grail Technology acquires Cause Water

Mar. 15, 2022

  • Golden Grail Technology (OTCPK:GOGY) has acquired Cause Water, a progressive West Coast bottled water brand that pledges 10% of profits donated to groups that are cleaning up global plastic pollution.
  • Cause Water has three key initiatives be a vessel for change, do your part and encouraging consumers to join the cause, by drinking Cause Water. A fully recyclable aluminum bottle and cap supports its core mission of plastic reduction and ocean preservation.
  • The addition will be the company's premium brand of bottled water with a mission to help the global issue of plastic waste, which will bring long-term shareholder value.
