Golden Grail Technology acquires Cause Water
Mar. 15, 2022 7:50 AM ETGolden Grail Technology Corp. (GOGY)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Golden Grail Technology (OTCPK:GOGY) has acquired Cause Water, a progressive West Coast bottled water brand that pledges 10% of profits donated to groups that are cleaning up global plastic pollution.
- Cause Water has three key initiatives be a vessel for change, do your part and encouraging consumers to join the cause, by drinking Cause Water. A fully recyclable aluminum bottle and cap supports its core mission of plastic reduction and ocean preservation.
- The addition will be the company's premium brand of bottled water with a mission to help the global issue of plastic waste, which will bring long-term shareholder value.