Merck halts late-stage prostate cancer trial for Keytruda combo
Mar. 15, 2022 7:51 AM ETMerck & Co., Inc. (MRK)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Merck (NYSE:MRK) announced on Tuesday that the company decided to stop its Phase 3 KEYLYNK-010 trial for a combination therapy involving its anti-PD-1 therapy, Keytruda, and PARP inhibitor, Lynparza, as a second-line option for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.
- The decision followed a planned interim analysis in which the therapeutic combination was found to have no benefit in overall survival compared to the control arm, one of the dual primary endpoints of the study.
- On the safety front, Keytruda and Lynparza combination was linked to a higher likelihood of grade 3-5 adverse events and drug-related serious adverse events compared to the control arm.
- “Merck continues to evaluate the combination of KEYTRUDA and LYNPARZA in a range of cancers, and to research other KEYTRUDA-based combinations for patients with advanced prostate cancer,” said Dr. Roy Baynes, head of global clinical development at Merck Research Laboratories.
- “We are grateful to the patients, their families and the investigators who made this study possible.”
For 2021, Merck (MRK) reported $17.2B in Keytruda sales with ~20% YoY growth.