China bond yield rises most in 2 months after PBOC keeps rates unchanged
Mar. 15, 2022 7:59 AM ETiShares MSCI China ETF (MCHI)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- The 10-year China Government Bond yield jumps almost 6 basis points, the most in two months, to 2.85% after the country's central bank unexpectedly kept the interest rate on it one-year medium-term lending facility unchanged at 2.85%.
- The decision to keep rates unchanged followed January's rate cut, the first in almost two years. While January data showed a strong start to the year for China's economy, a resurgence in COVID cases and surging commodities prices threatens the nation's goal of reaching ~5.5% growth this year.
- The markets, which had been expecting the People's Bank of China to cut the rate, haven't given up on that hope. "We expect a delay but not absence of monetary easing," Xiaojia Zhi, an economist at Credit Agricole CIB in Hongong, told Bloomberg. She expects a 10-bp rate cut in the medium-term lending facility (now at 2.85%) and at least one 50-bp cut in banks' reserve requirement ratio by the first half of the year.
- iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) shares are falling 4.7% in premarket U.S. trading. Chinese yuan (offshore) is weakening 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.
- Earlier this month, China's government set its economic growth target at 5.5% for 2022, its lowest in 30 years.
- Last month, SA contributor Sankalp Soni explained that the PBOC has been avoiding cutting the benchmark rate to support the yuan