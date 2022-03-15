JetBlue Airways raises revenue guidance but cuts capacity on rising fuel costs: Q1 Update
Mar. 15, 2022 8:00 AM ETJetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) stated Tuesday that due to "very strong" demand environment it now expects its first quarter revenue decline to range between 6% and 9% vs. 1Q19.
- It compares to prior guidance range of 11% to 16% decline expected in 1Q revenue.
- The airline, however, has lowered its flown capacity outlook as it now expects Average Seat Miles to decline ~1% compared to prior guidance for capacity to range between (1%) and 2% vs. 1Q19.
- This capacity cut is linked to rising fuel costs as average all-in price per gallon of fuel is estimated at $2.89 in Q1 2022, above the guidance estimate of $2.59.
- Stock is up 3% in premarket trading.
