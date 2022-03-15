JetBlue Airways raises revenue guidance but cuts capacity on rising fuel costs: Q1 Update

Mar. 15, 2022 8:00 AM ETJetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) stated Tuesday that due to "very strong" demand environment it now expects its first quarter revenue decline to range between 6% and 9% vs. 1Q19.
  • It compares to prior guidance range of 11% to 16% decline expected in 1Q revenue.
  • The airline, however, has lowered its flown capacity outlook as it now expects Average Seat Miles to decline ~1% compared to prior guidance for capacity to range between (1%) and 2% vs. 1Q19.
  • This capacity cut is linked to rising fuel costs as average all-in price per gallon of fuel is estimated at $2.89 in Q1 2022, above the guidance estimate of $2.59.
  • Stock is up 3% in premarket trading.
  • Also Read: United Airlines gains after guiding Q1 revenue above expectations
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.