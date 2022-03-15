Grifols ABvac40 vaccine for Alzheimer's shows safety/response in phase 2 interim data

  • Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) unit Araclon Biotech reported results for the first part of a phase 2 trial of its vaccine ABvac40 for Alzheimer's Disease (AD) and data on two studies of its assay ABtest-MS to identify early-stage AD.
  • The company said ABvac40 meets the main objectives on safety and efficacy of the first part of the phase 2 study.
  • Researchers confirmed the vaccine's safety and tolerability profile, and a strong immune response in patients with amnestic mild cognitive impairment (aMCI) or very mild Alzheimer's disease (vm-AD).
  • The administration of six doses of ABvac40 resulted in a significant increase in the specific antibody levels, greater than those seen in a phase 1 trial (three doses).
  • The company said the data confirms those obtained in the phase 1 study and presented in July 2016, which showed a good safety profile.
  • The mid-stage study included a 124 patients with aMCI or very mild AD and were divided equally to receive either ABvac40 or placebo.
  • The company said ABvac40 is based on an active immunization against the amyloid-beta 40 protein to fight early-stage AD.
  • In addition, the company said that two studies confirmed the ABtest-MS test's ability to identify precisely those subjects with cerebral amyloid load, one of the first signs of early-onset AD.
  • The company added that ABtest-MS is capable of quantifying amyloid-beta 40 and 42 proteins – both associated with the risk of having AD – in plasma samples.
