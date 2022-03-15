Main Street announces new portfolio investment
Mar. 15, 2022 8:01 AM ETMain Street Capital (MAIN)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) recently completed a new portfolio investment to facilitate the majority recapitalization of Batjer & Associates and Batjer Service, provider of mechanical HVAC and plumbing services for customers in the West Texas market.
- Main Street, along with its co-investor, partnered with its existing owners and senior management team to facilitate the transaction, with Main Street funding $15.1M in a combination of first lien, senior secured term debt and a direct equity investment.
- Also, Main Street is providing Batjer with a revolving credit facility and delayed draw term loan to support its working capital needs and future growth initiatives.