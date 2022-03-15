Jacobs to support PFAS cleanup at Jack Garland Airport
Mar. 15, 2022 8:02 AM ETJacobs Engineering Group Inc. (J)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- The City of North Bay, Ontario has chosen Jacobs (NYSE:J) for environmental assessment activities, development of a remedial design, and engineering consulting services related to per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) cleanup at the North Bay Jack Garland Airport.
- The scope of work under the full-service contract encompasses a site-specific risk assessment; horizonal and vertical sampling in the targeted site remediation areas; development of a risk management/remedial action plan; a treatability study to assess potential remedial options for the impacted soils, drinking water and groundwater; preparation of a remedial design and tender package; technical assistance during construction; and performance monitoring to confirm that remedial objectives are achieved.
