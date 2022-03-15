Adtalem Global Education announces $150M in accelerated share repurchase agreement

Mar. 15, 2022 8:16 AM ETAdtalem Global Education Inc. (ATGE)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) entered an accelerated share repurchase agreement with Morgan Stanley to repurchase $150M of its common stock.
  • Under agreement terms, Adtalem will receive an initial share delivery of ~4.7M shares, with the final settlement scheduled to occur no later than Q2 of FY23.
  • Besides the $150M ASR program, the company board also authorized open market share repurchases of up to $300M of its stock over the upcoming 3 years.
  • The company is funding the ASR with existing cash resources.
  • Both the programs were earlier announced on Mar.1, 2022.
