Adtalem Global Education announces $150M in accelerated share repurchase agreement
Mar. 15, 2022 8:16 AM ETAdtalem Global Education Inc. (ATGE)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) entered an accelerated share repurchase agreement with Morgan Stanley to repurchase $150M of its common stock.
- Under agreement terms, Adtalem will receive an initial share delivery of ~4.7M shares, with the final settlement scheduled to occur no later than Q2 of FY23.
- Besides the $150M ASR program, the company board also authorized open market share repurchases of up to $300M of its stock over the upcoming 3 years.
- The company is funding the ASR with existing cash resources.
- Both the programs were earlier announced on Mar.1, 2022.