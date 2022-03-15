Hollysys Automation gains after report Beijing Infra mulling $1.9B offer

  • Hollysys Automation (NASDAQ:HOLI) jumped 13% in premarket trading on a report that Beijing Infrastructure is considering an offer that would value the company at as much as $1.9B.
  • Beijing Infrastructure, the state-owned operator of Beijing's railway and subway, has had preliminary talks about a takeover of HOLI, according to a Bloomberg report. Talks are at an early stage. HOLI has a market cap of about $790M.
  • The report comes as Hollysys (HOLI) has received a few different takeover offers in the past year or so including a $25/share offer in late January from a consortium led by Recco Control Technology and Dazheng Group (Hong Kong) Investment.
  • Hollysys CEO Changli Wang, who returned as head of the company in January, is part of the Emerald Consortium, which offered to buy the company for $23/share in the summer.
  • Last week, TFI Asset Management to join consortium for potential acquisition of Hollysys.
