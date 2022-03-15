On Tuesday, Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL), a clinical-stage biotech focused on treatment for CNS disorders, announced Phase 2 clinical biomarker data from the ANAVEX2-73-PDD-001 Parkinson’s Disease Dementia (PDD) study.

The data to be presented at an ongoing medical conference on neurological disorders included results on MDS-UPDRS, a rating scale developed to assess various aspects of Parkinson’s disease.

Compared to placebo, the patients treated with a high oral once-daily dose of ANAVEX2-73 had their MDS-UPDRS total score improved significantly by -14.51 (p=0.034), according to Anavex (AVXL). Implying a relative improvement of 18.9% over 14 weeks, the company said that the improvement was “clinically relevant.” Anavex (AVXL) is trading ~11% higher in the pre-market currently.

"ANAVEX2-73 (blarcamesine) demonstrated dose-dependent efficacy for both motor impairment (MDS-UPDRS) and cognition (CDR system), which correlated with SIGMAR1 mRNA as a pharmacodynamic biomarker, respectively,” Chief Executive, Christopher U Missling, noted.

“These results support continued development of ANAVEX®2-73 in Parkinson’s disease and Parkinson’s disease dementia,” as well as its trials in Rett syndrome and Alzheimer’s disease, he added.

Read: In January, biotech companies focused on Alzheimer’s disease fell after the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) proposed to limit the coverage for Biogen’s (NASDAQ:BIIB) Alzheimer’s therapy, Aduhelm.