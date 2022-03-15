XCPCNL Business Services intends to acquire Centiment Capital
Mar. 15, 2022 8:20 AM ETXCPCNL Business Services Corporation (XCPL)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- XCPCNL Business Services (OTCPK:XCPL) has announced a letter of intent to acquire machine learning firm - Centiment Capital Holdings.
- Centiment is built on understanding neuro-data-driven problems in artificial intelligence and utilizing neuroscience-driven tools, technology and apparatus to solve them.
- The company is currently valued at $34M brings in steadily increasing revenues each year, told CEO Tim Matthews. "We look forward to building additional revenue models with the assets we seek take over."
- The details of the transaction remain undisclosed.
- To note, Micah Brown is the CEO at Centiment Capital, an NYC-based Venture Studio and the CEO of BrainRap, the music industry's first Neuro enabled Technology tool. Brown was also the CEO and Founder of Centiment, a Neurodata AI Company (Acquired 2019), and Filmfundr, which is AI-driven Film Technology, acquired in 2018.