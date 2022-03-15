Zebra Technologies intends to acquire Matrox Imaging for $875M
Mar. 15, 2022 8:21 AM ETZebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) intends to acquire machine vision company Matrox Imaging (Matrox Electronic Systems) for $875M.
- The transaction will be funded using a combination of cash on hand along with financing under Zebra's credit facility.
- Matrox Imaging develops advanced machine vision components and systems. The business generates annual sales of ~$100M, with a higher profit margin profile than Zebra.
- The acquisition will further expand Zebra's offerings in the automation and vision technology solution space. Matrox Imaging's solutions complement Zebra's recently launched fixed industrial scanning and machine vision portfolio as well as significantly augment its growing expertise in software, machine learning and deep learning.
- Subject to customary closing conditions, the transaction is expected to close in 2022.
- ZBRA has impressive long-term sales and earnings growth, a high free cash flow yield, and negative net debt, says a recent bullish analysis on the stock published on Seeking Alpha