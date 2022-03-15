Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) announces a "major" contract award by Saudi Aramco for integrated drilling and well construction services in a gas drilling project; the specific value of the contract is not disclosed.

The project scope includes drilling rigs and technologies and services, including drill bits, measurement while drilling and logging while drilling, drilling fluids, cementing and completing wells.

Schlumberger says the award "represents a significant endorsement of [the company's] fit-for-basin technology and domain expertise for gas well development in the region."

All indicators point to higher spending for oil drilling in the coming years, but Schlumberger's current risk-reward profile is not attractive, Investing On The Spectrum writes in an analysis posted recently on Seeking Alpha.