Pacira Biosciences reports February preliminary net product sales for EXPAREL and iovera of $42.6M
Mar. 15, 2022 8:23 AM ETPacira BioSciences, Inc. (PCRX)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) reported February preliminary net product sales for EXPAREL (bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension) of $41.7M.
- EXPAREL average daily sales for the month of February 2022 were 117% of February 2021.
- Net product sales for iovera of $0.9M for the month.
- “Strong year-over-year sales growth continues to be driven by the institutionalization of EXPAREL-based blocks as a cornerstone of enhanced recovery protocols across multiple surgical procedures,” said Dave Stack, chairman and chief executive officer of Pacira BioSciences. “We also remain pleased with the progress we are making enhancing the awareness of the value of ZILRETTA and iovera° to our customers as both complementary and standalone non-opioid solutions for managing patients along the osteoarthritis pain continuum. Importantly, we believe this diversified portfolio of unique, safe, best-in-class products will allow us to maintain our leadership position in opioid-sparing pain management.”
- The company is not providing 2022 revenue or gross margin guidance due to continued uncertainty around COVID-19 and the pace of recovery for the elective surgery market.