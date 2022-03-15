UniCredit looks to exit Russia in costly move

Mar. 15, 2022

Unicredit Tower in Milan, Italy

boggy22/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Italian bank UniCredit (OTCPK:UNCFF) (OTCPK:UNCRY) is considering an expensive exit from its operations in Russia amid the country's invasion of Ukraine, CEO Andrea Orcel told Reuters Tuesday.
  • UniCredit's full write-off of its business in Russia, including cross-border capital, would cost EUR ~7.4B ($8.13B), Reuters cited the bank last week.
  • UniCredit, one of Europe's banks most exposed to Russia, would join a handful of commercial banks that aim to exit Russia, including U.S. banks Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) and JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) and Germany-based Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB).
  • At the start of December, UniCredit planned 3K job cuts.
