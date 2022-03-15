UniCredit looks to exit Russia in costly move
- Italian bank UniCredit (OTCPK:UNCFF) (OTCPK:UNCRY) is considering an expensive exit from its operations in Russia amid the country's invasion of Ukraine, CEO Andrea Orcel told Reuters Tuesday.
- UniCredit's full write-off of its business in Russia, including cross-border capital, would cost EUR ~7.4B ($8.13B), Reuters cited the bank last week.
- UniCredit, one of Europe's banks most exposed to Russia, would join a handful of commercial banks that aim to exit Russia, including U.S. banks Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) and JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) and Germany-based Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB).
- At the start of December, UniCredit planned 3K job cuts.