AbbVie working with Scripps Research to develop COVID-19 antiviral treatments

Mar. 15, 2022

  • AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) will work with Scripps Research on the discovery of new antiviral treatments for COVID-19.
  • Scripps has been working on SARS-CoV-2 research through its drug development and discovery division, Calibr.
  • The companies say that the research will address gaps in patient needs for COVID treatments.
