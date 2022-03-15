AbbVie working with Scripps Research to develop COVID-19 antiviral treatments
Mar. 15, 2022 8:29 AM ETAbbVie Inc. (ABBV)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor7 Comments
- AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) will work with Scripps Research on the discovery of new antiviral treatments for COVID-19.
- Scripps has been working on SARS-CoV-2 research through its drug development and discovery division, Calibr.
- The companies say that the research will address gaps in patient needs for COVID treatments.
- Read why Seeking Alpha contributor Cappuccino Finance argues that AbbVie (ABBV) is a hold.