Vail Resorts is viewed cautiously after earnings miss

Mar. 15, 2022 8:28 AM ETVail Resorts, Inc. (MTN)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment

Dusk in Vail Colorado

Adventure_Photo/E+ via Getty Images

Jefferies stayed cautious on Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) after taking in the ski resort operator's FQ2 earnings report that fell short of the consensus marks of analysts.

Analyst David Katz: "The quarter brought below-consensus operating results, but more importantly, the expected outcome of significant spending on labor and a resetting of the earnings base for FY23 onward. MTN is assertively investing in restoring high-level experiences through open and capex, the outcome of which will be determined next season, which could keep the shares range-bound."

Jefferies kept a Hold rating on MTN. The firm adjusted its valuation on MTN on its view the effects of cost issues in its operations could endure. The price target was cut to $275. Elsewhere on Wall Street, KeyBanc cut its its price target on Vail to $330 from $370.

Dig into the Vail Resorts (MTN) earnings call transcript.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.