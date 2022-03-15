Vail Resorts is viewed cautiously after earnings miss

Jefferies stayed cautious on Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) after taking in the ski resort operator's FQ2 earnings report that fell short of the consensus marks of analysts.

Analyst David Katz: "The quarter brought below-consensus operating results, but more importantly, the expected outcome of significant spending on labor and a resetting of the earnings base for FY23 onward. MTN is assertively investing in restoring high-level experiences through open and capex, the outcome of which will be determined next season, which could keep the shares range-bound."

Jefferies kept a Hold rating on MTN. The firm adjusted its valuation on MTN on its view the effects of cost issues in its operations could endure. The price target was cut to $275. Elsewhere on Wall Street, KeyBanc cut its its price target on Vail to $330 from $370.

Dig into the Vail Resorts (MTN) earnings call transcript.