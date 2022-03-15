Producer price index rises in February, as goods prices move higher

  • February Producer Price Index: +0.8% vs. +1.0% consensus and +1.2% prior (revised from +1.0%).
  • The PPI number increased on higher prices for goods; the index for services was unchanged from the prior month. Prices for final demand for goods rose 2.4% in February, the largest increase since the data was first calculated in December 2009. Two-thirds of that was from an 8.2% increase in the index for energy, with gasoline rising 14.8%.
  • The index for fresh and dry vegetables fell 9.4%; prices for beef and veal and for hot rolled steel sheet and strip also declined.
  • +10.0% Y/Y vs. +10.0% consensus and +10.0% prior (revised from 9.7%).
  • Core PPI: +0.2% vs. +0.6% consensus and +1.0% prior (revised from 0.8%).
  • +8.4% Y/Y vs. +8.3% consensus and +8.5% prior (revised from 8.3%).
