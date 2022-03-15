Sage Therapeutics drug benefits cognitive function in phase 2 trial in Parkinson’s

Mar. 15, 2022

  • Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) said that data from a phase 2 trial showed SAGE-718 was associated with improvements on multiple tests of functioning and learning and memory in patients with mild cognitive impairment (MCI) due to Parkinson’s disease (PD).
  • In the PARADIGM study (Part A), a range of tests were used to assess multiple domains of cognitive performance in 11 patients receiving SAGE-718 3 mg once daily.
  • The company said SAGE-718 was linked with improved performance at Day 14, compared to baseline, on tests of executive functioning, and an emerging signal suggests improved performance on tests of learning and memory.
  • In addition, sustained effects and improving trends were seen out to Day 28 for assessments completed at the follow-up visit.
  • However, no appreciable effect was seen on measures of simple attention/psychomotor speed, in keeping with the profile of SAGE-718 based on data to date.
  • The company noted that the data support the further development of SAGE-718 in PD-MCI.
  • The drug was generally well tolerated and there were no serious adverse events; no treatment emergent adverse events were determined to be related to SAGE-718.
