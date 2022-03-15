Empire state manufacturing in March fell fifteen points, lowest level since May 2020
Mar. 15, 2022 8:34 AM ETBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Empire State Manufacturing Index: -11.8 vs. 7 consensus and +3.10 prior.
- New orders: -11.2 vs. +1.4 prior
- Shipments: -7.4 vs. +2.9 prior
- The prices paid index remained very elevated, and the prices received index reached yet another record high.
- The unfilled orders index came in at 13.1. The delivery times index climbed eleven points to 32.7, pointing to a substantial increase in delivery times, and inventories rose at the fastest pace in years.
- Looking ahead, firms were slightly more optimistic than last month that conditions would improve over the next six months.