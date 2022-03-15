Empire state manufacturing in March fell fifteen points, lowest level since May 2020

Mar. 15, 2022 8:34 AM ETBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Empire State Manufacturing Index-11.8 vs. 7 consensus and +3.10 prior.
  • New orders: -11.2 vs. +1.4 prior
  • Shipments: -7.4 vs. +2.9 prior
  • The prices paid index remained very elevated, and the prices received index reached yet another record high.
  • The unfilled orders index came in at 13.1. The delivery times index climbed eleven points to 32.7, pointing to a substantial increase in delivery times, and inventories rose at the fastest pace in years.
  • Looking ahead, firms were slightly more optimistic than last month that conditions would improve over the next six months.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.