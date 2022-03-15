Hot Stocks: AMC invests in gold mine; DOLE earnings; ZM upgrade; ANAB clinical data

Meme-stock darling AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) received attention in Tuesday's pre-market trading after announcing a surprise investment. The movie theater chain said it was buying a sizable stake in a Nevada-based gold miner.

Elsewhere in the market, Dole (NYSE:DOLE) rallied in pre-market action on strong quarterly results. Zoom (NASDAQ:ZM) also gained ground, bolstered by an analyst's upgrade.

Looking at the morning's standout decliners, AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) dropped after its developmental drug failed in a clinical trial.

Gainers

AMC Entertainment (AMC) revealed that it has purchased a 22% stake in gold and silver miner Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC). AMC will invest $27.9M in the deal, with precious metals investor Eric Sprott also investing $27.9M.

Based on the investment, AMC edged higher by about 1% in pre-market trading, while HYMC shares popped more than 90%.

AMC's CEO said of the deal: "Our strategic investment being announced today is the result of our having identified a company in an unrelated industry that appears to be just like AMC of a year ago. It, too, has rock-solid assets, but for a variety of reasons, it has been facing a severe and immediate liquidity issue."

In other news, Dole (DOLE) advanced almost 3% in pre-market trading following the release of its quarterly results. The fruit and vegetable producer topped expectations on both its top and bottom lines. Revenue rose about 2% from last year to reach $2.25B.

Zoom (ZM) received a pre-market boost following a positive analyst comment. Benchmark upgraded the stock to Buy from Hold, pointing to the company's growth potential. Shares rose about 2% on the news.

Decliner

AnaptysBio (ANAB) dropped almost 11% in pre-market action after its acne treatment failed in a mid-stage trial. The company said its imsidolimab product did not show improvement compared to a placebo in a Phase 2 clinical trial.

Based on the disappointing trial results, ANAB said it plans to discontinue the development of the drug in acne. Data from a Phase 2 study of imsidolimab in hidradenitis suppurativa is due out in the second half of the year.

For more on the day's biggest winners and losers, head over to Seeking Alpha's On The Move section.