Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ:TTWO) shares sold off hard on Monday, falling nearly 8%, but investment firm Jefferies said the decline was "overdone," pointing to strength in net bookings that are coming in fiscal 2024 and 2025.

Analyst Andrew Uerkwitz, who has a buy rating and a $231 on Take-Two (TTWO), noted that the video game company should see $5.5 billion in net bookings by fiscal 2025, up 64% from fiscal 2022.

"In our conversations with management and looking at past guidance, we believe this could ultimately prove conservative," Uerkwitz wrote in a note to clients. "This compensates for our expectation that Zynga growth may be too ambitious."

Take-Two (TTWO) shares rebounded on Tuesday, ticking up fractionally to $141.85 in premarket trading.

In January, Take-two announced it was buying Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) for $12.7 billion to expand its mobile offerings.

Additionally, Uerkwitz noted that Take-Two has a history of being conservative and is likely to have a "major content release" from Rockstar in 2024, which could be the next version of Grand Theft Auto.

Regarding the next version of Grand Theft Auto, Uerkwitz noted that the S4 document, released on Monday, could show that Take-Two is being "hyper conservative" on every other title that the company is working on that is "small in nature," though releasing it in fiscal 2025 or fiscal 2026 is "more likely."

"We don't put much credence in the company's other forecasts due to the expectation that [management] is being conservative," Uerkwitz added. "Forecasting expenses is likely easier and provides a higher level of certainty than forecasting sales of new games."

Earlier this month, investment firm MKM Partners upgraded Take-Two Interactive (TTWO), citing a "very compelling growth story."