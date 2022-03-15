Liberated Syndication announces $4.75M in new equity financing

Mar. 15, 2022 8:45 AM ETLiberated Syndication Inc. (LSYN)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Liberated Syndication (OTCPK:LSYN) raised gross proceeds of $4.75M in a private placement led by Camac Partners along with  other existing shareholders and several new investors.
  • Libsyn sold 1.27M shares of its common stock at a price of $3.75/share.
  • The company also announced that AdvertiseCast revenue exceeded $18M in CY21 which triggers an earnout to the AdvertiseCast members under the purchase agreement; AdvertiseCast, which reported $12M in CY20 revenue, was acquired in June 2021.
  • Post the financing transaction, Libsyn has a cash balance of ~$13M and 27.86M shares issued and outstanding.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.