Liberated Syndication announces $4.75M in new equity financing
Mar. 15, 2022 8:45 AM ETLiberated Syndication Inc. (LSYN)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Liberated Syndication (OTCPK:LSYN) raised gross proceeds of $4.75M in a private placement led by Camac Partners along with other existing shareholders and several new investors.
- Libsyn sold 1.27M shares of its common stock at a price of $3.75/share.
- The company also announced that AdvertiseCast revenue exceeded $18M in CY21 which triggers an earnout to the AdvertiseCast members under the purchase agreement; AdvertiseCast, which reported $12M in CY20 revenue, was acquired in June 2021.
- Post the financing transaction, Libsyn has a cash balance of ~$13M and 27.86M shares issued and outstanding.