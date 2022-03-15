Analysts sized up Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) after the late Monday news that CEO Charlie Morrison was stepping down to head another chain.

Oppenheimer analyst Michael Tamas (Perform rating): "While his leadership will be missed, we believe he leaves the enterprise in strong hands with Michael Skipworth (President and COO) as the successor. We continue to view the company as well-positioned to grow units double-digits for several years as WING continues its journey toward 7,000 units. Within this note, we also lower our EPS estimates to reflect the recent debt deal and new tax rate guidance. Importantly, we make no changes to our EBITDA estimates through 2023E."

Cowen analyst Andrew Charles (Outperform rating): "While shares may be in the penalty box near term as investors gain comfort with the transition, we highlight WING's streamlined 98% franchise business model, simple operations and few limited time offers, suggesting to us no change in strategy."

Stephens analyst James Rutherford (Overweight rating): "While we were surprised by the announcement, we expect that the transition will be seamless."

BMO Capital Markets analyst Andrew Strelzik was more concerned about the development. "We are surprised by the announcement, and its abrupt nature, which is sure to raise questions as WING faces challenging comparisons and an uncertain consumer backdrop," he wrote. BMO kept an Outperform rating on WING but clipped the price target to $180.

Shares of Wingstop (WING) fell 0.52% premarket to $116.29 vs. the 52-week trading range of $115.50 to $187.35.