Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) says it signed an offtake agreement with Qantas Airlines for 35M gallons of blended sustainable aviation fuel to be delivered over seven years; the company values the contract including incentives at ~$250M.

Aemetis says the blended sustainable aviation fuel to be supplied in the deal is 40% SAF and 60% Petroleum Jet A to meet international blending standards.

The sustainable aviation fuel is expected to be produced by the Aemetis renewable jet/diesel plant under development in Riverbank, California, and is scheduled to begin deliveries to Qantas in 2025.

The company says its Riverbank plant is designed to sequester CO2 from the production process using injection wells, significantly reducing the carbon intensity of the renewable fuel.

Aemetis is "an innovative renewable biofuels company at a reasonable price," Absolute Valuation writes in an analysis posted on Seeking Alpha.