Pear Therapeutics' PDT treatment for insomnia demonstrates improvement

  • A prescription digital therapeutic ("PDT") from Pear Therapeutics led to reductions in insomnia severity over a six-month period.
  • Another study, in older adults with chronic insomnia, found the PDT, known as Somryst, led to insomnia reduction over 12 months.
  • In the first study, called DREAM, patients using the PDT saw statistically significant and clinically meaningful reductions in insomnia severity, sleep onset latency, and wake-after-sleep onset after six months.
  • In the second study, called SHUTi-OASIS, participants using Somryst also saw improvements in the sleep measures compared to those on placebo treatment.
  • Somryst is the only FDA-approved PDT for chronic insomnia.
  • In January, Pear (NASDAQ:PEAR) signed a value-based agreement with Oklahoma to provide PDTs to the state's Medicaid participants.
