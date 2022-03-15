Sonic Automotive opens a new EchoPark delivery center in Johnson City
Mar. 15, 2022 8:50 AM ETSonic Automotive, Inc. (SAH)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) has opened a new EchoPark delivery center in the Tri-Cities region of Tennessee, which comprises Johnson City, Kingsport, Bristol, and surrounding communities in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.
- The Johnson City Delivery Center is EchoPark’s fourth location in Tennessee and 36th location to date.
- The new delivery center provides guests in the surrounding area with a modern eCommerce automotive retail experience
- The Company continues to expand its EchoPark footprint into new markets and anticipates 90% population coverage by 2025, enabling its interim goal of retailing 575,000 vehicles and generating $14B in annual EchoPark revenues by 2025, while driving toward a 2M vehicle annual sales opportunity at maturity.