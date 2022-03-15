Ready Capital shareholders approve common stock issuance for Mosaic mergers

Mar. 15, 2022

  • Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) stockholders gave the real estate finance company permission to issue common stock so it can acquire a series of funds managed by MREC Management to further expand the its portfolio of construction assets.
  • Under the agreement, Ready Capital (RC) will acquire the Mosaic funds, a series of privately held, real estate structured finance opportunities funds with a focus on construction lending managed by MREC. Following the transactions, Ready Capital is expected to have a pro forma equity capital base of over $1.8B. The mergers are expected to close on March 16.
  • The acquisition is expected to add to Ready's (RC) earnings and reduce its leverage profile.
  • In August 2021, Ready Capital (RC) acquired Red Stone, a real estate finance and investment company
