Capstone Green Energy to provide power system for Maryland cell therapy plant
Mar. 15, 2022 8:52 AM ETCapstone Green Energy Corporation (CGRN)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) has been selected to provide its C1000S power system to support a new cancer research and manufacturing plant in Maryland.
- The energy project is part of biomedical R&D firm TCR2 Therapeutics' plans to establish an 85,000 sq ft cell therapy manufacturing facility in Rockville, Maryland.
- The new Combined Cooling Heat and Power (CCHP) system, fueled by natural gas, will feature a C1000S natural gas-fueled dual-mode system configured with multiple 200kW microturbines; Capstone integrated HRMs; and an E-Finity m-TIM Controller with comprehensive remote monitoring ERMS. In the event of a utility outage, the system will immediately provide emergency backup power for critical loads on site.
- The 1MW order demonstrates the continued expansion of the low emission microturbine market in the commercial, industrial, and manufacturing space. The facility is expected to be commissioned in Jan. 2023.