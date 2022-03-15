Capstone Green Energy to provide power system for Maryland cell therapy plant

Mar. 15, 2022 8:52 AM ETCapstone Green Energy Corporation (CGRN)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) has been selected to provide its C1000S power system to support a new cancer research and manufacturing plant in Maryland.
  • The energy project is part of biomedical R&D firm TCR2 Therapeutics' plans to establish an 85,000 sq ft cell therapy manufacturing facility in Rockville, Maryland.
  • The new Combined Cooling Heat and Power (CCHP) system, fueled by natural gas, will feature a C1000S natural gas-fueled dual-mode system configured with multiple 200kW microturbines; Capstone integrated HRMs; and an E-Finity m-TIM Controller with comprehensive remote monitoring ERMS. In the event of a utility outage, the system will immediately provide emergency backup power for critical loads on site.
  • The 1MW order demonstrates the continued expansion of the low emission microturbine market in the commercial, industrial, and manufacturing space. The facility is expected to be commissioned in Jan. 2023.
