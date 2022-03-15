TILT amends purchase and sale agreement for its Taunton, Mass. facility

Mar. 15, 2022 8:54 AM ETTILT Holdings Inc. (TLLTF)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • TILT Holdings (OTCQX:TLLTF) has signed an amendment to its previously announced definitive agreement to exercise its purchase option for ownership of its Taunton, Mass. facility.
  • Pursuant to the terms, TILT paid to extend the closing of the transactions contemplated by the Purchase Agreement to a date that is on or before May 31, 2022.
  • The mutually agreed-upon Amendment also extends the due diligence period and the deadline to determine whether TILT will acquire both Unit A and Unit B of the condominium comprising the Taunton facility until May 15, 2022.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.