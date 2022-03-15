TILT amends purchase and sale agreement for its Taunton, Mass. facility
Mar. 15, 2022 8:54 AM ETTILT Holdings Inc. (TLLTF)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- TILT Holdings (OTCQX:TLLTF) has signed an amendment to its previously announced definitive agreement to exercise its purchase option for ownership of its Taunton, Mass. facility.
- Pursuant to the terms, TILT paid to extend the closing of the transactions contemplated by the Purchase Agreement to a date that is on or before May 31, 2022.
- The mutually agreed-upon Amendment also extends the due diligence period and the deadline to determine whether TILT will acquire both Unit A and Unit B of the condominium comprising the Taunton facility until May 15, 2022.