Terminix sale to Rentokil gets U.S. antitrust approval
Mar. 15, 2022 8:56 AM ETTerminix Global Holdings, Inc. (TMX)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) and Rentokil announced that the companies received U.S. antitrust approval for Terminix's sale to Rentokil. TMX share rose 6% in premarket trading.
- Terminix (TMX) and Rentokil announced that the HSR waiting period for the deal had expired, according to a statement. The parties remain on track for close within the second half of the year and a targeting a close towards the end of Q3. The companies amended the end date of the deal to Dec. 31 from Sept. 13.
- Rentokil agreed to buy Terminix (TMX) for $6.7B in December.