Vicinity Motor expands U.S. distribution partnership with ABC Companies
Mar. 15, 2022 8:57 AM ETVicinity Motor Corp. (VEV)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV) announced the expansion of its strategic U.S. distribution agreement with ABC Companies, provider of motorcoach and transit equipment in North America.
- The ABC distributorship supports Vicinity's focus on U.S. expansion to market the Vicinity heavy duty mid-size bus, the Vicinity Lightning EV and the VMC Optimal EV S1 low floor shuttle bus to new and existing customers.
- Under the agreement, ABC will distribute Vicinity's product portfolio to 18 states covering key population centers across the country important to VMC's growth markets.
- Related to the new agreement, ABC has contracted to order 18 VMC Optimal S1 shuttle buses and 3 Vicinity Classic buses - in addition to the earlier announced order for 10 Vicinity Lightning EV buses slated for delivery in 2022.