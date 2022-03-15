Philips' Capsule Surveillance new version gets FDA clearance
Mar. 15, 2022 8:58 AM ETKoninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Royal Philips (NYSE:PHG) said the latest Philips Capsule Surveillance solution received 510(k) market clearance from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration.
- The company said the solution aggregates patient data, analyses it to generate actionable insights and alerts, and sends timely notifications to the patient’s caregivers so that they can intervene before deterioration progresses further.
- The latest release includes expanded interoperability into hospitals’ existing mobile clinical communication and collaboration tools and electronic intensive care units (eICUs) and virtual care population health management systems, offering more visibility on live streaming data, waveforms, device alarms and contextual alerts.
- The latest version will be released in Q2 to limited sites in the U.S.
- PHG +0.35% premarket to $31.20