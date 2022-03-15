Philips' Capsule Surveillance new version gets FDA clearance

Mar. 15, 2022 8:58 AM ETKoninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Exterior view of the French headquarters of Philips in Suresnes, France

HJBC/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Royal Philips (NYSE:PHG) said the latest Philips Capsule Surveillance solution received 510(k) market clearance from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration.
  • The company said the solution aggregates patient data, analyses it to generate actionable insights and alerts, and sends timely notifications to the patient’s caregivers so that they can intervene before deterioration progresses further.
  • The latest release includes expanded interoperability into hospitals’ existing mobile clinical communication and collaboration tools and electronic intensive care units (eICUs) and virtual care population health management systems, offering more visibility on live streaming data, waveforms, device alarms and contextual alerts.
  • The latest version will be released in Q2 to limited sites in the U.S.
  • PHG +0.35% premarket to $31.20
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.