PDS Biotech reaches an enrollment target for mid-stage cancer trial for lead asset

Mar. 15, 2022 9:00 AM ETPDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
  • Clinical-stage immunotherapy company, PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB), announced on Tuesday the achievement of a key enrollment target in Phase 2 clinical trial for a combination therapy involving its lead candidate PDS0101 in advanced HPV-associated cancers.
  • The 56-patient trial led by National Cancer Institute (NCI) is designed to assess PDS0101 (Versamune+HPV16mix) in combination with two experimental immune-modulating agents.
  • The company said that the NCI has now reached the full enrollment of 30 patients in the checkpoint inhibitor (CPI) refractory arm of the trial.
  • With 45 patients recruited to date, the study will continue to add refractory and CPI naïve patients until the full enrollment target is met, PDS Biotechnology (PDSB) said.
  • Read more on a recent interim data readout from the study.
