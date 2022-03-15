Brent oil prices below $100, geopolitical risk premium fading

Brent oil prices fell below $100/b ahead of the equity market open in the US Tuesday. European natural gas is down ~50% from week-ago levels, and seaborne thermal coal is down ~30% from recent highs. As prospects for a diplomatic solution in Ukraine rise, and energy commodities continue to flow from Russia, the geopolitical risk premium on commodity prices has fallen quickly.

Oil (NYSEARCA:USO) is now up ~5% from pre-invasion levels. Though European gas prices and thermal coal prices are still ~40% and ~80% above February 22nd levels.

On the equity side, oil stocks (NYSEARCA:XLE) in pre-market trading Tuesday are ~6% above month-ago levels. Several large-cap oil stocks are down over the past month, including Shell (NYSE:SHEL), Petrobras (NYSE:PBR), Devon (NYSE:DVN) and Marathon (NYSE:MRO). While European natural gas producers like Equinor (NYSE:EQNR) and Vermilion (NYSE:VET) are up ~10% in the past month. Thermal coal names Peabody (NYSE:BTU) and CONSOL (NYSE:CEIX) remain in the green on a one-month trailing basis.

Given heightened equity and commodity market volatility, investors are likely to remain very focused on developments in Ukraine. However, with neither the Kremlin nor the West taking concrete steps to halt energy flows from Russia, much of the geopolitical risk premium has come out of markets this week.