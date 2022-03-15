Dollar General discloses receiving subpoena over sanitation practices
Mar. 15, 2022 9:05 AM ETDollar General Corporation (DG)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) disclosed via a SEC filing that it was issued a federal grand jury subpoena on March 1 by the Eastern District of Arkansas.
- The subpoena involved a request for the production of information, documents and records pertaining to pests, sanitation and compliance with law regarding some of the retailer's procedures and products.
- "We intend to cooperate fully with the subpoena and any related investigation, however, no assurance can be given as to the timing or outcome of this matter."
- Shares of Dollar General (DG) rose 0.18% in premarket trading to cut slightly into the double-digit year-to-date loss.