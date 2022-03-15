Block's Square teams up with CodeBase to support entrepreneurs in Scotland
Mar. 15, 2022 9:06 AM ETBlock, Inc. (SQ)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Block's (NYSE:SQ) Square business is partnering with CodeBase, Scotland's largest technology startup incubator, to provide entrepreneurs with access to Square's payment ecosystem and Application Programming Interfaces (APIs).
- Square, which provides systems for small- to medium-sized businesses to accept payments, will offer a series of workshops to CodeBase's network that enable entrepreneurs to learn from leaders in the commerce and payments fields. It will also offer the startups free or discounted hardware to accept payments as well as free payment processing.
- Also, the nascent firms will be able to connect directly with the Square platform team for questions and support as they build solutions on top of Square's APIs.
- Block (SQ) stock is rising 1.1% in premarket trading.
- Last week, Block's (SQ) Square introduced its marketing and loyalty software in Ireland