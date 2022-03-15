WindAcre reports 9.61% stake in Nielsen, says stock is "deeply undervalued"

Businessman analyse investment marketing data.

ijeab/iStock via Getty Images

  • Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) disclosed that investment adviser WindAcre Partnership reported a 9.61% stake in NLSN as of Mar. 14.
  • WindAcre said it believes NLSN's stock is "deeply undervalued and represents an attractive investment opportunity".
  • WindAcre may enter into negotiations and agreements with NLSN regarding its operations, management, dividend and buyback policies, strategy and plans, including any potential deals, among other things.
  • The partnership holds 34.6M shares in NLSN, which are held by a Master Fund and were acquired for ~$702.8M.
  • A quick look at NLSN's ownership structure:

  • NLSN stock had soared over 40% on Monday after WSJ reported that a private-equity consortium is in advanced talks to buy the company.
  • The stock was marginally higher premarket on Tuesday.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.