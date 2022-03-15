WindAcre reports 9.61% stake in Nielsen, says stock is "deeply undervalued"
- Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) disclosed that investment adviser WindAcre Partnership reported a 9.61% stake in NLSN as of Mar. 14.
- WindAcre said it believes NLSN's stock is "deeply undervalued and represents an attractive investment opportunity".
- WindAcre may enter into negotiations and agreements with NLSN regarding its operations, management, dividend and buyback policies, strategy and plans, including any potential deals, among other things.
- The partnership holds 34.6M shares in NLSN, which are held by a Master Fund and were acquired for ~$702.8M.
- A quick look at NLSN's ownership structure:
- NLSN stock had soared over 40% on Monday after WSJ reported that a private-equity consortium is in advanced talks to buy the company.
- The stock was marginally higher premarket on Tuesday.