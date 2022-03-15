Epazz's CryObo NFT project in UAE will be using solar power technology

Mar. 15, 2022 9:09 AM ETEpazz, Inc. (EPAZ)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Epazz (OTCPK:EPAZ) has announced that CryObo Project in UAE would be using solar power technology to convert sunlight into Bitcoin and is in the process of registration with the U.A.E for cryptocurrency operations.
  • The Epazz CryObo technology will use Solar Power for sustainable Bitcoin mining and NFT tokens for real estate tokenization.
  • CryObo real estate tokenization will allow real estate developers to raise capital at better terms and let the token holder boost appraisals of the tokens and earned income.
  • Token holders will get a share in the income generated.  
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.