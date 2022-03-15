Coherus NSCLC treatment toripalimab meets primary endpoint in late-stage trial

Mar. 15, 2022

  • Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) and partner Shanghai Junshi BioSciences said that their non-small cell lung cancer ("NSCLC") therapy toripalimab led to an improvement in progression-free survival (NYSE:PFS) when combined with chemotherapy.
  • The companies said that a new analysis confirmed an interim analysis that PFS was greater with toripalimab + chemo than with chemo alone.
  • In addition, another analysis showed an improvement in overall survival with the combination.
  • Results from the CHOICE-01 trial will be presented later Tuesday at the ongoing ASCO Plenary Series.
