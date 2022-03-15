Airline ETF JETS takes off as oil prices sink below $100/bbl

A moderation in oil prices has given a lift to the U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS), the financial market’s exclusive airline exchange traded fund. The fund continued to climb on Tuesday morning, now +4.5% in premarket trading as the aviation fund has seen gained support since last week’s 52-week trading low.

The ETF previously bottomed out at $16.88 a share on Mar. 7, the same day that oil prices (CL1:COM) topped out at $130 a barrel. A week later, oil prices have since cooled off, coming down to $96 a barrel, which has helped prop up the performance of JETS. The ETF is now +12% since hitting its low.

In addition to JETS' recent pop in price, the exchange traded fund has also attracted over $451.14M in new investor capital this year, demonstrating a clear interest among investors. While JETS, with its 0.60% expense ratio, has gained ground over the past week, the fund is still down -10.8% in 2022 as a whole.

Moreover, JETS has also gained further support from its number one holding, Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL), which has a 10.31% weighting inside the fund. DAL has now jumped 6.8% early on and is +15% from its recent 52-week low. After the company provided a solid guidance report, the global carrier has seen a topside bid.