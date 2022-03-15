OptimizeRx to acquire specialty drug prescription platform Evincemed
Mar. 15, 2022 9:16 AM ETOptimizeRx Corporation (OPRX)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) is acquiring specialty drug prescription initiation platform EvinceMed and related assets.
- The company said EvinceMed delivers end-to-end automation for specialty pharmaceutical transactions.
- The acquisition includes the full Market Access Management Platform supporting pharma manufacturers, hub providers and pharmacies to improve patient access.
- With the EvinceMed platform, OptimizeRx will be able to help patients get access to drugs by simplifying the prescribing process for specialty products, automating manual steps to determine drug eligibility and affordability, and introducing electronic enrollment and medical documentation within workflow across the company's network of over 300 electronic health record (EHR) systems, ePrescribing platforms, and account-based marketing technologies.
- "We expect this acquisition to benefit revenue growth in 2023 as we further develop our network around connectivity to additional partners," said OptimizeRx CEO William Febbo.