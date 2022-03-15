Former Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) executive officers David and Marta Hall submitted a business proposal seeking the removal of Chairman Michael Dee for cause and to nominate three candidates for election to the company's board of directors.

The Halls hold a 10.1% stake in Velodyne Lidar (VLDR) even after selling shares earlier in the week.

"We remain the largest stockholders of Velodyne Lidar, despite the fact that we have lost faith in leadership’s ability to stem stockholder value destruction at the Company," reads a letter sent to shareholders from the Halls.

More from the letter: "Unfortunately, Velodyne Lidar finds itself at a challenging crossroads today. Over the past sixteen months, as the Company’s stock price has declined nearly 90%, we have been deeply troubled by certain directors' anti-stockholder actions and have made it a point to raise these concerns publicly... We attribute this extreme loss in stockholder value, neglect of technology and complete disregard for sound corporate governance directly to a broken Board of Directors under the control of Chairman Michael Dee. We believe Mr. Dee has breached his fiduciary duties and is more focused on advancing his own self-serving agenda than helping save the Company, as evidenced by his changing director classes to avoid having to stand for re-election."

Shares of VLDR were flat in premarket action after shedding 56% on a year-to-date basis.