Aware partners with MIRACL extending its cloud-based biometric authentication technology
Mar. 15, 2022 Aware, Inc. (AWRE)
- Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) enters into a partnership with MIRACL, a cybersecurity software company specializing in single-step, secure multi-factor authentication.
- Company expects this partnership to enable it to extend its cloud-based biometric authentication technology to protect against data breaches and ransomware, which are continuing challenges in many industries, including financial services.
- Concurrently with entry into the partnership, company also made a $2.5M strategic investment in loan stock issued by Omlis limited, the parent company of MIRACL.
- For MIRACL, the partnership adds affordable, high performing, and proven competitive biometrics to its technology to combat the rising threats of data breaches and ransomware.