MongoDB expands global collaboration with AWS
Mar. 15, 2022
- MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) has announced a significant expansion of a multi-year strategic collaboration agreement with Amazon Web Services.
- Under this six-year agreement, MongoDB and AWS have committed to a broad range of initiatives to make it easier for joint customers to advance their cloud adoption journey.
- This partnership will support MongoDB's expansion into further AWS Regions across the globe and US Public Sector with FedRAMP authorization.
- "Designed for developers by developers, MongoDB delivers an application data platform that spans multiple geographies, clouds, and deployment types to solve the data challenges of transactional workloads and modern applications," said Alan Chhabra, Executive Vice President of Worldwide Partners, MongoDB.