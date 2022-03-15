IMAC Holdings set to launch chiropractic care franchise after Walmart pilot

Mar. 15, 2022 9:24 AM ETIMAC Holdings, Inc. (IMAC)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • IMAC Holdings (NASDAQ:IMAC) announced it has completed franchise disclosure documents to launch The Back Company franchise spinal health and wellness centers on April 1, 2022.
  • The expansion plan leverages Walmart pilot under which IMAC’s The Back Space retail spine health and wellness treatment centers deliver chiropractic care within Walmart locations. 
  • "We believe we have the ability to leverage a competitive advantage in a $20 billion industry that will efficiently utilize capital to increase storefronts quickly through franchising," said IMAC CEO Jeff Ervin.
  • Stock is up 5% in premarket trading.
  • Also Read: Ben Lerner to join IMAC as COO
