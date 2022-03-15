BeiGene wins approval for Brukinsa in Israel for another form of lymphoma
Mar. 15, 2022 9:25 AM ETBeiGene, Ltd. (BGNE)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) and its partner Medison Pharma Ltd. announced on Tuesday that Israel approved its tyrosine kinase inhibitor Brukinsa for adults with Waldenström’s Macroglobulinemia (WM), a rare form of B-cell lymphoma.
- The companies said that Brukinsa would also be reimbursed in the country for those with second- or third-line WM.
- In 2021, Israel issued a marketing and reimbursement approval for Brukinsa as a second-line option for patients with mantle cell lymphoma (MCL).
- “With two approvals and reimbursement coverage in Israel, we are working with Medison Pharma to bring BRUKINSA to the patients in Israel who need it,” remarked Itzik Mizrahi, General Manager for BeiGene (BGNE) in Israel.
- Approved in 45 markets, Brukinsa generated $218M in sales globally during 2021, the company said last month.