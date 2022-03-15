Northern Oil & Gas accelerates dividend growth

Northern Oil & Gas (NYSE:NOG) updated dividend plans ahead of the market open Tuesday. The Company now intends to double its dividend by Q1 2023 and pay a 37c per share quarterly by the end of 2023. At the current share price of ~$24, the Q4 2023 run-rate dividend yield would be ~6%, and is predicated on a capital allocation plan assuming $50 WTI.

The updated plan calls for a year-end 2023 dividend that is ~12% higher than the prior plan, announced in December. Management indicated that robust free cash flow is allowing the Company reach targets faster. During Q1 2022, excess free cash flow was used to repurchase ~$26m of series A preferred stock, reducing diluted share count by 1.2m shares and annualized preferred dividends by $1.7m.